Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Magnum find out the truth about Higgins?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8, he embarked on a fact-finding mission when he thought his friend was lying to him.

However, it became clear she was working a wild case that had severe ramifications for someone close to her.

Meanwhile, Eick struggled after an explosion took the life of someone close to him.

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.