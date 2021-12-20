Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did Monet prove to be a force to be reckoned with?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5, the drama mounted as her family and Mecca told her she had to wear the Tejada crown.

Monet In Charge - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, a blast from the past threatened Tasha's future, leading to a surprising development.

Elsewhere, Effie continued her plight to save those closest to her.

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book II: Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes


Tariq: Any of the Tejada’s come around, asking where I am or anything like that, you don’t know shit. Okay?
Brayden: Okay, yeah. Is everything good?
Tariq: Imma figure out. Just stay away from Cane and text me if any of them come over here.

Monet: Zeke, every moment you’re in there, know I’m doing everything in my power to get you out. Okay?
Zeke: I don’t think you have much control over this, Monet. It’s too late for all that.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Making Offers - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5
Under Pressure - Tall - Power Book II Ghost: Season 2 Episode 5 - Power Book II: Ghost
  1. Power Book II: Ghost
  2. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2
  3. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5
  4. Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 5