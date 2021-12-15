Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Jughead manage to save the town?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5, unnerved by a series of strange happenings, he learned the truth about Rivervale.

Meanwhile, Ethel Muggs made her grand return to town after years away.

What happened to her in the six years since school?

Elsewhere, Veronica pondered her future in town when a face from the past appeared.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.