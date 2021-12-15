Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 5

at .

Did Jughead manage to save the town?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5, unnerved by a series of strange happenings, he learned the truth about Rivervale.

Ethel Muggs Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Ethel Muggs made her grand return to town after years away.

What happened to her in the six years since school?

Elsewhere, Veronica pondered her future in town when a face from the past appeared.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Veronica: Alright, let’s do it. Let’s makeout and save the universe. One thing: can we make it during the wedding? I’m not really in the mood.
Jughead: Yeah, I hear that. Same.
[Veronica drinks a glass]
Veronica: Here’s to “Vughead” becoming canon.

Archie: I’m not a villain, Jug. No one stays dead here. Cheryl and Ronnie will be back. All the people we’ve lost. Everyone comes back to life in this universe.
Jughead: Everyone comes back. Is this about your dad?
Archie: Don’t you get it? He’s coming home. He has to. He would never miss my wedding, especially not to Betty. He loved Betty.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Photos

A Growing Fear - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5
Classic Outfits - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5
Ethel Muggs Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5
Dilton Doiley Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5
Rivervale Mystery - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5
Comic Books - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 6
  3. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 5