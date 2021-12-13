Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 16 Episode 4

Was there hope for the Brown family to unite?

On Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 4, the family split four ways, and Meri and Janelle talked through their issues with Kody.

Unfortunately, Kody continued to not listen to them, and it left the trio at an impasse.

Meanwhile, Christine and Kody's relationship was on the brink of collapse, and one of them was ready to say goodbye.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.