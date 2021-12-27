Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 16 Episode 6

Did Kody go too far?

On Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 6, he produced a list of COVID safety rules the nanny was told to follow.

As more details came to light, some of the wives thought it was a huge mistake.

Meanwhile, Meri embarked on a new chapter that continued to take her away from her loved ones.

Elsewhere, Christine tried to connect with Kody, but she felt that the damage was done to their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.