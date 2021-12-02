Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 11

Who managed to evade the truth?

Survivor Season 41 Episode 11 picked up in the aftermath of a devastating tribal council that fractured an alliance.

Meanwhile, the surviving castaways had to find a way to regroup as the truth about who was working with who came to the forefront.

Elsewhere, Jeff revealed the wide array of powers still loose in the game would be coming to a close.

How did that switch things up?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.