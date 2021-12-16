Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 13

Who did not make it to the final competition?

On Survivor Season 41 Episode 13, we picked up with five castaways in the battle for the $1 million prize.

With the Sole Survivor title on the line, it all came down to the final competition.

Who schemed their way to the top spot?

How did the jury react to the latest result?

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.