Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 9

How did the fantasy suites play out?

On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 9, the final three men made one last-ditch attempt to woo Michelle.

After a trio of exciting dates, Michelle was left questioning her decisions throughout the season.

Who did she want to advance to the finale?

With only two roses, a devastating decision was made.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.