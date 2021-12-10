Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 6

Did Red's investigation ruin it for everyone else?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6, the Task Force investigated a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family.

Helping Red - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5

But Red did not want to play nice, and set off on his own devastating mission that could change everything.

Meanwhile, Dembe's new job threatened to put him well away from his former colleagues.

Watch The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6 Online

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6 Quotes

Park: Who could make a shot like that?
Dembe: I could.

What I do is secret. But it shouldn't have been a secret. Not from you.

Park [to Peter]

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6

