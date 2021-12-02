Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did Dan manage to part ways with the past?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 8, Louise started the process of moving her belongings into the home.

However, Dan struggled to say goodbye to a furniture set he bought for Roseanne, threatening to derail his new marriage.

Meanwhile, Harris continued to act out, causing problems for the family.

Elsewhere, Darlene had a tip to move her relationship in a new direction.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.