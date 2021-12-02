Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 8

at .

Did Dan manage to part ways with the past?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 8, Louise started the process of moving her belongings into the home.

Fixing the Toaster - The Conners Season 4 Episode 8

However, Dan struggled to say goodbye to a furniture set he bought for Roseanne, threatening to derail his new marriage.

Meanwhile, Harris continued to act out, causing problems for the family.

Elsewhere, Darlene had a tip to move her relationship in a new direction.

Watch The Conners Season 4 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Conners Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Nick: Phones suck all of your energy. They keep you from living your life in the present.
Becky: I have no energy and no life, so truly not a problem for me.

It’s a beer can Christmas tree. Just when you think our trash can’t get any whiter.

Becky

The Conners Season 4 Episode 8

The Conners Season 4 Episode 8 Photos

Conners Christmas - The Conners Season 4 Episode 8
Jackie's Turn - The Conners Season 4 Episode 8
Harris Looks Defensive - The Conners Season 4 Episode 8
Fixing the Toaster - The Conners Season 4 Episode 8
Trying to Help - The Conners Season 4 Episode 8
Packing Up - The Conners Season 4 Episode 8
  1. The Conners
  2. The Conners Season 4
  3. The Conners Season 4 Episode 8
  4. Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 8