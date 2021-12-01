Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Black Lightning, Batwoman, Alex Danvers, and Ryan Choi manage to prevent the latest crisis?

On The Flash Season 8 Episode 3, Barry asked some friends to come to town to assist in the fight against Armageddon.

Meanwhile, Despero revealed a shocking secret about how the world would change.

Elsewhere, Iris turned to a powerful ally for answers during a tough time.

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.