Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Barry manage to take down an old foe?

On The Flash Season 8 Episode 4, the drama hit a high as Eobard Thawne returned in the most unexpected way.

With a tie to one of Barry's loved ones, a lot was riding on the future.

Meanwhile, Damien Darhk offered advice to Barry with a huge caveat.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.