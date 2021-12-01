Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did Trevor prove to be the best resident?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 9, Conrad took the newest member of the team under his wing to help a patient whose luck was running out.

Helping Out Conrad - The Resident Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Leela struggled when given the decision to take full responsibility for her indecisive patient's life.

Elsewhere, the Raptor tried to find the correct care plan for his mother?

Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Trevor: OK, you've seen this problem before?
Conrad: All the time during the pandemic. A lot of patients who died claimed that COVID was made up.

I wish I could engage. If there were 28 hours in the day, I would gladly wax poetic with the patient about the benefits of the pacemaker, but I do not have the time. I have way too many patients who would kill for an easy cure. I have too many obligations.

AJ

