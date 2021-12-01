Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did Trevor prove to be the best resident?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 9, Conrad took the newest member of the team under his wing to help a patient whose luck was running out.

Meanwhile, Leela struggled when given the decision to take full responsibility for her indecisive patient's life.

Elsewhere, the Raptor tried to find the correct care plan for his mother?

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.