Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 8

Did the team manage to save the entire city?

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8 charted a devastating mission as a city-wide manhunt got underway for an individual who was threatening a mass casualty event.

Meanwhile, Tim's sister Genny showed up unannounced with news that made him think of his past.

Elsewhere, Lopez continued her inner struggle over Wesley's deal with Elijah.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.