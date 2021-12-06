Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 8

at .

Did the team manage to save the entire city?

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8 charted a devastating mission as a city-wide manhunt got underway for an individual who was threatening a mass casualty event.

Aston - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Tim's sister Genny showed up unannounced with news that made him think of his past.

Elsewhere, Lopez continued her inner struggle over Wesley's deal with Elijah.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

Angela: I outrank you!
Nolan: Take a step back, Ma'am.

Bradford: Have you been drinking?
Woman: It's not illegal to drink and bike.

