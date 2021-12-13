Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 9

at .

Did Wesley manage to break free from his connection to Elijah?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9, Wesley planted a listening device in the office to incriminate him.

Everybody Loves Nolan - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister learned an unsettling truth about their father.

Elsewhere, Nolan reached a pivital point in his new relationship.

Was there a future for him with the woman he loved?

Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Angela: I know cops aren't supposed to make promises, but promise me you'll keep him safe.
Nolan: We promise.

No one wears Emerald Cut any more. There's a reason I left that one behind.

Suspect

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9 Photos

Bradford Siblings Grow Closer -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9
Excited to Renovate -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9
Tom Bradford -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9
Confronting His Father -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9
Genny Does Reno - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9
Finding a Gun - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 4
  3. The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 9