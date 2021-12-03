Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did Micki manage to work through her grief?

On Walker Season 2 Episode 5, Micki tried to come to terms with the fact that she was on desk duty.

Cordell Flirting - Walker Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Walker and Liam joined forces on a cold case that pushed them to the limit.

Elsewhere, Trey tagged along for a fishing trip and got a lesson on love.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Walker Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

I'm going to need to see this through for my office, so I'm going to need you to listen to me more than you have lately.

Liam

It hurts to see your best friend die.

Geri

Walker Season 2 Episode 5 Photos

Cordell - Walker Season 2 Episode 5
Holiday Competition - Walker Season 2 Episode 5
Cordell Flirting - Walker Season 2 Episode 5
Geri & Cordell - Walker Season 2 Episode 5
Brotherly Love - Walker Season 2 Episode 5
ADA Liam Walker Season 2 Episode 5
