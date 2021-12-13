Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 7

at .

Did John manage to bounce back?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7, he was put in an awkward position by Governor Perry.

Skeeter Is Well-Toned - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7

What did he do to fix things?

Meanwhile, Carter worked to earn back Beth's trust as she moved further away from him.

Elsewhere, Jamie was in for a big surprise when he realized someone was playing him.

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

I just jacked off a horse.

Jimmy

Carter: If I don't give you flowers when I'm sorry, when do I give 'em?
Beth: You give 'em for no reason, buddy, no reason at all.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 7

