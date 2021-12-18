What to Watch: 1883, Emily in Paris, Claws

We're approaching the end of December, and while many shows have said goodbye for the year, there is still plenty on the menu.

Saturday, December 18

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Premium)

Will Horton has to write a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline, so he uses everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes and creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem.

A Very Salem Christmas is everything you want it to be, heartfelt, funny, and full of twists and turns straight out of Salem’s history.

This is one holiday movie you won’t want to miss!

8/7c Toying With the Holidays (Lifetime)

Workaholic and mom, Danielle, takes a break and returns home with her sonn with every intention of introducing him to their family Christmas traditions.

Of couse, when she gets there she discovers that the most popular holiday attraction is no longer in the works, and she joins forces with a handsome local (Chad Michael Murray) to rectify the situation and bring her family traditions back to life.

Is it even a Christmas movie unless someone swoops in to save the day and spread holiday cheer? We think not.

8/7c Merry Switchmas (BET)

Identical twin sisters take it back to their younger years when they decide to switch places before their family Christmas party

What started as a way for them to do each other a favor, evolves into chaos when they learn more things about their family and one another than they ever signed up for.

Before the night ends, there lives and relationships may be forever changed.

Sunday, December 19

1883 (Paramount+)

The Yellowstone universe expands with this 1883-set spinoff focusing on the Duttons of the past.

The series gets off running with a two-episode premiere and an excellent cast in Sam Elliot, Faith Hilll, and Tim McGraw.

Expect the same wild twists we get with the parent series.

8/7c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

This is the last new episode before a mini hiatus, and boy does it deliver.

Tariq races against the clock, as he looks to secure custody of Yas. Meanwhile, Monet tries to figure out what’s best for her family.

As usual, the hour is jam-packed and we’re left with a shocking ending to obsess over while we wait for the show’s anticipated return!

8/7c Christmas Takes Flight (CBS)

Scandal’s Katie Lowes will star in a CBS made for TV Holiday movie as Jenny Beckett, one of the few female pilots in the nation who meets her match when a CEO, Matt Hansen, purchases her family’s airline and starts making some changes.

Matt’s cost effective number crunching prompts him to cancel a Christmas benefit for underprivileged children, and Jenny must do everything to change his mind and introduce him to the magic of Christmas.

And if love comes along the way, well, so be it. Check out a sneak peek!

8/7c Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Yes, it’s another holiday film, but they’re so freaking good!

This time around, this one just so happens to be the first lesbian Christmas movie on Lifetime, starring Elise Bauman as Alma, a marketing whiz and self-proclaimed tree whisperer whose attachment to a certain tree in her backyard causes some tension with Tattiawna Jones’s Charlie.

While the two are at odds about the tree Charlie wants to use for the Governor’s ball, their attraction for each other and sparks growth with every interaction to the delight of the town’s coveted bakery goddess and unofficial matchmaker (Ricki Lake).

9/8c Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Angela enlists Dexter’s forensic expertise to assess Iris’s corpse. When he finds evidence that could incriminate Kurt, Angela must hope that her instincts will lead her to the truth.

Will Kurt stay one step ahead of the Iron Lake police force? Will Dexter have to step in to bring justice to another monster?

Don’t miss another suspenseful episode of Dexter: New Blood!

9/8c Claws (TNT)

It's been a long wait, but the final season of Claws is here!

The final season picks up in the aftermath of the big revelations of the past season.

Will Desna and her crew be able to forge a path forward?

Monday, December 20

8/7c The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed (FOX)

Brace yourselves, everyone because SANTA WAS HACKED!

If you ever wanted to know all the nitty gritty about the North Pole, Santa, disgruntled reindeer plotting, and a shady Mrs. Claus, you might want to tune into this truly insane but absolutely addictive special thanks to a breach that spills all the piping hot cocoa about all things Santa.

Check out the Mr. Robot vibes they give off in this preview below!

8/7c Dynasty (The CW)

The Carringtons are back, but will they all be alive?

The CW is treating Dynasty fans to a two-hour holiday special, and it picks up the aftermath of Fallon's shooting.

Will the best part of the show remain a permanent fixture when the show picks up?

The trailer certainly makes us worry about her future.

Tuesday, December 21

Wednesday, December 22

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily Cooper's time in Paris has been anything but simple, and the second season sends things in a very different direction.

We've watched all 10 episodes and there are plenty of surprises on the menu.

The last season ended with Emily getting a message to meet up with Camile. How will Season 2 pick up?

Thursday, December 23

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The Discovery is sent into the DMA’s sub-space rift for data analysis, but finds itself trapped instead.

Gray makes friends with Zora which leads to all sorts of interesting questions about AI and synths. Meanwhile, Stamets learns to delegate! Will wonders never cease?

Buckle up for a crazy ride! Burnham and company will need to innovate to save themselves.

8/7c Fantasy Island (FOX)

It’s holiday time on the Island, and Roarke has her hands full with a businesswoman’s very specific idea of a perfect Christmas.

This two-hour special also gives insight on Mr. Jones (that’s the dog) and the past he must face. Meanwhile, Ruby and Javier start a new tradition that focuses on the future.

Enjoy this frothy romp of escapism celebrating the jolliest time of the year!

Friday, December 24

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime)

With the Dragon finally revealed, will they be able to stop the Dark One?

Everyone left in Fal Dara is forced to deal with Moiraine and The Dragon leaving for the Eye of the World without them.

The explosive season 1 finale paves the way for an exciting season 2.

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

We already know how abysmally people handle a pandemic, so how would they react to a comet flying toward the earth and wiping out all of humanity? With jokes and not a modicum of seriousness.

And there lies the premise of this star-studded film that most likely blew Netflix’s entire budget on getting every recognizable name they could think of from Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Jennifer Lawrence to Meryl mother freaking Streep, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet. Seriously, this cast is STACKED.

This offbeat comedy about a pair of astromoners going on a media tour in a desperate attempt to warn the world that it’s coming to an end with no success is the perfect kind of witty, clever social commentary to laugh over as we near the close of another surreal year.

