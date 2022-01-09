9-1-1: USA Network Lands Cable Rights

9-1-1 will be available on cable TV this week.

The hit FOX drama is coming to USA Network following a new licensing agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Beginning Jan. 5, episodes will air in a block on USA on Wednesdays nights from 7-11 p.m.

The deal covers all four previous seasons of the show, including an exclusive cable window that runs through mid-September 2022.

The agreement also includes future seasons of 9-1-1 and the current fifth season, which will come to USA Network later this year.

"'9-1-1' is the perfect addition to USA Network, which has long been a destination for big, iconic characters and event television," said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming.

"The show is a proven hit with critics and audiences alike, making this a home run for our viewers who can now enjoy these incredible seasons as part of our portfolio's growing library."

9-1-1 comes from Ryan Murphy and Tim Minnear, and explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

9-1-1 has been a bonafide hit for FOX since its premiere, birthing a spinoff in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The parent series remains one of the biggest shows on TV, and regularly wins its time-period for the network.

Currently in its fifth season, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Assn. (CCA) for Best Action Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards.

For her role as Athena Grant in the drama, series star Angela Bassett was honored by the CCA with Best Actress in an Action Series. Bassett also received a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Actress in a Drama Series.

The series returns to FOX with new episodes later this year.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs in its place for the next few months.

