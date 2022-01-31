And Just Like That Finale Trailer Teases Carrie's Last Goodbye to Big

And Just Like That... the season finale is here!

HBO Max dropped a trailer for And Just Like That Season 1 Episode 10, airing Thursday, February 3.

While HBO Max has erased Chris Noth from the Paris-set conclusion to the reboot, it's clear Big remains a significant presence.

“He died,” Carrie says of where Big's remains lie, adding the following:

“Next to my very best shoes. I need to think more about where John might want to be.”

Losing a loved one is difficult, and Carrie is desperately searching for meaning following the death.

In one scene from the teaser, Carrie wonders if Big is trying to send her a sign.

“If you’re trying to reach me, blink,” she said, leading to a light turning on.

“I know where he wants to be," she subsequently tells Charlotte and Miranda.

Noth was on-set shooting a scene in Paris with Sarah Jessica Parker, but HBO Max opted to omit the scene amid Noth's ongoing sexual assault scandal.

Cynthia Nixon later shed light on the decision to Entertainment Tonight.

“I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made, and I think we are very proud of our show,” Nixon explained.

Noth's Mr. Big was killed off on the series premiere of And Just Like That.

Shortly after the premiere, several women came forward with accusations against the actor.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Parker, Nixon, and Kristin Davis took to Instagram to share a joint statement after the allegations came to light.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth, the trio wrote.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Check out the trailer for the finale below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.