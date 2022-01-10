Bel-Air Trailer Takes on a More Serious Tone Than Predecessor

Bel-Air is coming to Peacock in a few weeks.

Peacock has unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, and it is poised to be a success story.

There are many changes from the source material, which should make this a refreshing update of the original series.

"Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air," according to the official description.

"As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known."

"Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens," the streamer says.

The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

The cast also includes Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (All American) as Carlton Banks, and Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks.

The cast is rounded out by Akira Akbar (Good Trouble) as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso) as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) as Lisa.

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,” co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson shared in a statement.

“We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series. However, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now."

"It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time."

"The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

The series launches Sunday, February 13, with its first three episodes.

Check out the trailer below.

