Bob Saget Dead at 65: Full House Stars Lead Tributes

Bob Saget, best known for playing Danny Tanner on the hit comedy series Full House, has died.

The beloved actor was 65 years old.

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room."

"The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death is unclear at this stage.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey, Jennifer Saget and Lara.

“He was everything to us,” the family said via a statement in Us Weekly, “and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget appeared in every season of the original Full House, from 1987-1995..

He appeared on the follow-up Fuller House.

“Warner Bros. Television mourns the tragic loss of our dear friend Bob Saget,” the company shared in a statement.

“Bob was a father figure to many worldwide in his role as Danny Tanner on Full House. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans.”

Full House was just one of many projects the star was a part of during his successful career.

His TV credits also include America's Funniest Home Videos, How I Met Your Mother, and The Masked Singer.

The beloved TV star also had a podcast called Bob Saget's Here for You.

He was also working on a stand-up tour which was set to run through June.

Saget's co-stars and friends lit up social media in the aftermath of the tragic announcement.

“I am broken,”John Stamos wrote on Twitter.

“I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

“I don’t know what to say 💔,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter.

“I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

“My heart is broken,” Dave Coulier tweeted late Sunday.

“I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” shared Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House.

“I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting."

"He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

Soni Nicole Bringas, who played Ramona Gibbler on Fuller House, reacted to the sad news on her Instagram story, posting, “A terribly sad day.”

“I’m so shocked at [Bob Saget]’s passing,” writes comedian Joel McHale.

“One of the most kind [and] thoughtful people I’ve ever come across, [and] he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend.”

“I’m speechless,” shared Kat Dennings.

“Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace.”

"For my final @afvofficial, I asked my friend for a special favor," said Tom Bergeron.

"Without hesitation he said yes (link to video in bio). I’ll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship."

"I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget," said Tom Green.

"You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace."

"There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle," said Josh Gad.

Comedy legend Normal Lear shared the following:

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.

May Bob Saget rest in peace.

