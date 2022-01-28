Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Pays Tribute to Full House Star: 'My Dad Loved With Everything He Had'

Bob Saget's daughter Lara is opening up about her late father.

In a tribute on Instagram, Lara shared one of the biggest lessons she learned from the Full House star ahead of his death:

To "love completely and be kind."

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," Lara said at the top of the heartfelt tribute.

"My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body," continued Lara.

"Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love."

"Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."

Kelly Rizzo, Bob's wife and Lara's stepmother, responded in the comments section.

"I love you forever, Lara ❤️,"

Saget was found dead in his hotel room by the staff of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando earlier this month.

Bob was set to return home on a flight following a stay in the hotel, but his wife grew concerned having been unable to contact him.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Saget's family wrote in a statement following his passing.

“He was everything to us."

"We want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

The beloved actor and comedian was laid to rest in a private ceremony on January 14.

Tributes poured in for the star following his death.

“I am broken,” John Stamos wrote on Twitter.

“I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

“I don’t know what to say 💔,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter.

“I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. ”“My heart is broken,” Dave Coulier tweeted.

“I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” shared Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House.

“I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting.

" "He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

