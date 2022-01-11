Bob's Burgers Movie Sets Memorial Day Release Day: Watch the Trailer!

at .

The Belchers are making their way to theaters.

20th Century Studios revealed Monday the long-gestating Bob's Burgers Movie would finally launch Friday, May 27th.

“The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio.

Bob's Burgers Movie

“While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant."

"As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

All of your favorite Bob's Burgers characters are set to appear, including Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), Teddy (Larry Murphy), and Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline).

Bob Belcher - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 1

A big-screen movie is a risky decision, especially when you consider the current theatrical climate, but the project will likely head to streaming weeks after the big-screen bow.

Bob's Burgers remains a huge success story for FOX, currently airing its 12th season on Sundays.

A testament to the success of the show is that it has already been picked up for a 13th season, so the franchise will be around for the years to come.

The trailer has the signature wit of the original series, but it remains to be seen whether the jokes will be geared towards a more adult audience.

Gene and Linda - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 1

If the first trailer is any indication, it looks set to be very similar to the original series, which is not a bad thing.

Bob's Burgers has survived for so long by remaining comical.

Have a look at the full clip below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Will you venture to the theaters to see Bob's Burgers on the big screen?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Bob's Burgers Quotes

Two days until trick or treating. What am I supposed to eat until then? Other food?

Gene

Why is no one singing? Why is no one dancing? What's wrong with Hollywood?!

Gene

Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers Photos

Bob Belcher with his Jack O'Lantern Bob's Burgers
Teddy in his Halloween Costume - Bob's Burgers
Bob's Burgers Halloween
Louise Scared Bob's Burgers
Louise, Linda, and Gene, Bob's Burgers
The Belchers with their Candy Bob's Burgers
  1. Bob's Burgers
  2. Bob's Burgers Movie Sets Memorial Day Release Day: Watch the Trailer!