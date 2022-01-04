Carrie Underwood Reacts to Cobra Kai Cameo

at .

Cobra Kai fans were left in shock when a certain Country Music star appeared on Cobra Kai Season 4.

On Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 9, Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance to perform "The Moment of Truth."

“One thing I have learned is that everyone gets their shot, their chance in the spotlight,” Underwood says to the children on the episode.

Carrie Underwood on Cobra Kai

“Everyone gets their moment. This one’s yours.”

The "moment" Underwood referred to was the battle between the show's dueling dojos.

As for what brought Underwood into the Karate Kid universe, the star released a statement via Netflix.

Carrie Underwood Poses on Cobra Kai

“I grew up watching ‘Daniel’ and ‘Johnny,’ and I can’t believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is the Karate Kid," Underwood said, according to the streamer. 

"Once I discovered ‘Cobra Kai’ a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song."

"I cannot wait to watch every new episode!”

But, how did Underwood become a part of the Netflix juggernaut?

Cobra Kai Season 4 Shot

It all dates back to a Tweet from Underwood in 2020 that reads:

"Just started watching #kobraKai on Netflix. Ummmm...it's kinda awesome!"

"Be careful what you tweet about Cobra Kai if you're a celebrity," said co-creator Hayden Schlossberg in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Because we immediately log it and think about the possibilities."

Carrie Sings - Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 9

"We knew that we wanted this year's All Valley to be, like, the biggest All Valley ever, and we joked about the idea of there being that kind of Super Bowl halftime performer," he continued.

"[Underwood] happens to sing the Sunday Night Football song, so it made a lot of sense."

"We didn't know if it was going to come together, but she really loved the show and it was a match made in heaven."

What are your thoughts on the surprise cameo?

Carrie Underwood Poses at CMAs

Were you shocked?

Do you think the show should bring in more celebrities?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Cobra Kai Quotes

Johnny: I want to be a father to you, I really do. I try to protect you. I try to be there for you. I suck at it. I really suck at it. But I want to so bad.
Miguel: You're doing just fine. I love you.
Johnny: I love you too, Robby.

There are three things that make a champion. The three D's. Desire. Devotion. And discipline. The first two I can't give you. The last one I can, but you have to be willing to receive it.

Silver

Cobra Kai

