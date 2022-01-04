Carrie Underwood Reacts to Cobra Kai Cameo

Cobra Kai fans were left in shock when a certain Country Music star appeared on Cobra Kai Season 4.

On Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 9, Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance to perform "The Moment of Truth."

“One thing I have learned is that everyone gets their shot, their chance in the spotlight,” Underwood says to the children on the episode.

“Everyone gets their moment. This one’s yours.”

The "moment" Underwood referred to was the battle between the show's dueling dojos.

As for what brought Underwood into the Karate Kid universe, the star released a statement via Netflix.

“I grew up watching ‘Daniel’ and ‘Johnny,’ and I can’t believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is the Karate Kid," Underwood said, according to the streamer.

"Once I discovered ‘Cobra Kai’ a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song."

"I cannot wait to watch every new episode!”

But, how did Underwood become a part of the Netflix juggernaut?

It all dates back to a Tweet from Underwood in 2020 that reads:

"Just started watching #kobraKai on Netflix. Ummmm...it's kinda awesome!"

"Be careful what you tweet about Cobra Kai if you're a celebrity," said co-creator Hayden Schlossberg in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Because we immediately log it and think about the possibilities."

"We knew that we wanted this year's All Valley to be, like, the biggest All Valley ever, and we joked about the idea of there being that kind of Super Bowl halftime performer," he continued.

"[Underwood] happens to sing the Sunday Night Football song, so it made a lot of sense."

"We didn't know if it was going to come together, but she really loved the show and it was a match made in heaven."

What are your thoughts on the surprise cameo?

Were you shocked?

Do you think the show should bring in more celebrities?

Hit the comments.

