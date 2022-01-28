Charmed Season 4 Trailer: The Search For Another Sister Begins

Two will become...

The power of three!

That is the message from the official trailer for Charmed Season 4, which picks up months after the death of Macy.

As previously reported, Lucy Barrett is set as to play the new Charmed One following the departure of Madeleine Mantock.

"In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy," reads the logline for the new season.

"But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies."

"And this couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world."

"But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what’s to come?"

"Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?"

It sounds like a compelling hook, and given that the original series got a new sister midway through its run, we're interested in seeing how the reboot handles this.

Mantock shocked fans everywhere last summer when she announced her exit from the series.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” the actress explained in a statement to TV Line.

“I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave."

"Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Check out the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Remember you can watch Charmed online right here via TV Fanatic.

The series returns Friday, March 11.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.