Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Teases Potential Season 2 After Shocking Finale

With the conclusion of Dexter: New Blood Season 1, fans are going through the motions.

The original series finale got everything wrong, and despite some big flaws, Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10 was a more satisfactory conclusion.

Still, there are questions about whether the show could go on.

If you watch Dexter: New Blood online, you know the finale killed off Michael C. Hall's titular character at the hands of his son Harrison.

Harrison ultimately evaded justice as Angela Bishop showed up to give him money to escape town and start a new life.

There have long been theories that the show could continue without Dexter at the wheel of the story, and all eyes are on a potential second season or sequel series with Harrison.

"As you can imagine, that’s not the first time I’ve been asked that," showrunner Clyde Phillips explained to TV Line of a potential new season.

The good news is that he believes the show is "hugely successful" for Showtime, who will make the final decision on a potential comeback.

He added: "It's all in Showtime's hands. If they were to call me and say, 'We want to do Harrison. We want you to figure it out.'"

"I'm pretty busy, but I would drop everything I'm doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it's really up to Showtime."

The response to the latest finale has been mixed, with many criticizing the decision to kill off Dexter Morgan.

If the show does go on with Harrison, it's possible Hall will be involved as the youngster's dark passenger.

The series famously brought back Jennifer Carpenter following her character's demise on the original series finale.

Showtime will likely be weighing up the future of the franchise, but the streamer recently revealed that New Blood is netting 7 million viewers on average, beating all seasons of the original.

Many fans of the franchise will probably be against continuing without Hall, but the network would probably be happy with numbers significantly lower than the above.

It will all come down to time.

What are your thoughts on the way the series ended?

Would you watch a follow-up?

Hit the comments below.

