Ellen's Game of Games Canceled After 4 Seasons at NBC

Ellen DeGeneres will be spending a lot less time on TV going forward.

NBC has officially canceled Game of Games after four seasons, according to Deadline.

News of the cancellation is not surprising.

The final season averaged 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down 50% in the demo and total viewers vs. its third season.

It makes sense that the network would not want to proceed with more episodes given the ratings erosion.

Ellen's Game of Games first arrived in 2017 and launched with decent ratings.

It was a game show that focused on contestants moving it through rounds for the chance to compete for a $100,000 cash prize.

The news comes just under a year after news broke that DeGeneres would be ending her daytime talk show with its 19th season.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres explained to THR of the decision.

News of the end date came after the show was put in the spotlight for allegedly having a toxic work environment.

It all started with a Buzzfeed News article that included accounts of several current and former staff members.

Top executives were subsequently let go of the show, and Ellen addressed the controversy in the September season premiere.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said.

"I take that very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected."

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

Ellen also touched on the reports that she was not the same person on TV as in real-life.

"I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things."

A series finale date for the daytime talk show has yet to be confirmed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.