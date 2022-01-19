Gaspard Ulliel: Moon Knight Star Dies at 37 After Skiing Accident

Gaspard Ulliel has died.

The French actor, who is set to star in the forthcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, passed away following a ski accident.

He was 37.

According to Deadline, Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury.

The outlet states the actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following an accident on the slopes in the Savoie region.

It has been reported that Ulliel collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes.

The mountain police service working at the accident site said that there have been multiple incidents per day in recent weeks due to the snow hardening.

Ulliel plays Moon Knight villain Anton Mogart aka Midnight Man, on the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Production is said to have been completed, and given the recently announced March 30 premiere date, it sounds like all of Ulliel's scenes were completed prior to his passing.

The aforementioned series stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, with the first full-length trailer dropping just a few days ago.

It is unclear whether the planned March 30 premiere for the series will proceed as planned or if Disney+ will postpone the premiere.

Ulliel appeared in a string of French TV movies in the late '90s and early 2000s, but his work on movies such as Summer Things, Strayed, and A Very Long Engagement earned him wide praise.

He was recognized by France’s César Awards for Most Promising Actor, winning for A Very Long Engagement.

He also won the Best Actor César for his work in the 2016 movie It's Only the End of the World.

The actor also played Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film Hannibal Rising.

Other notable roles include playing Yves Saint Laurent in the 2015 biopic Saint Laurent.

In addition to working as an actor, Gaspard was also well-known as the face of the fragrance Bleu de Chanel, as well as for his modeling work.

Ulliel is survived by his 6 year-old son, Orso, and his girlfriend, Gaëlle Piétri.

Our thoughts are with Gaspard Ulliel's friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

