Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Spoilers: Meet Georgia's Ex

Ginny & Georgia has locked in a new series regular for Season 2, and he has a romantic connection to our titular mother.

Deadline has confirmed that Aaron Ashmore has landed the series regular role of Gil Timmins on the hit drama's second season.

Georgia was drawn in by Gil's intoxicating charm and good looks.

"Gil had been out of Georgia’s life after he was charged with embezzlement and sent to jail," Deadline's character description teases.

Even more interesting, Gil is Austin's father, so it sure sounds like he will be sticking around in town for the long haul.

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 introduced us to Ginny's father, Zion, who was played by Nathan Mitchell.

It's unclear whether Zion will be a part of the Season 2 storyline, but after the way the freshman season wrapped, we're inclined to believe there will be some big twists and turns.

The opening season concluded with Ginny and Austin skipping town after realizing the true extent of their mother's lies, pushing the narrative in a very different direction.

Season 1 starred Brianne Howey (Georgia), Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), and Raymond Ablack (Joe).

The series was a big success story for Netflix, with the streamer saying that more than 52 million member households chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 Days.

The series made the Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world and hit #1 in 46, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, and the U.S.

Showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert said the following of the renewal:

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way."

"We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

Ashmore most recently starred on the second season of Locke & Key after being bumped up to series regular.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.