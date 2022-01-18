How I Met Your Father Pays Tribute to Original Series Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father touched down on Hulu Tuesday morning with a touching tribute for Bob Saget.

Saget passed away earlier this month at 65.

The late actor served as narrator for the original series How I Met Your Mother.

Saget played the voice of Future Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom.

The series premiere of the offshoot concluded with a title card in honor of Saget.

Josh Radnor, who played present-day Ted on the original series, paid tribute via social media when news of Saget's passing broke.

"Bob Saget was the older wiser 'me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother," the actor wrote.

"He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches."

"I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I'd be found out, kicked off set & sent home," he continued.

"When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right."

Radnor said receiving that validation from Saget changed his entire perspective.

"This man that I'd delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character... I can't overstate how meaningful his words were," he wrote, adding:

"(He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company)."

"We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped," Radnor added.

"We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos."

He concluded, "I'm endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days."

Saget was best known for his role on Full House and its sequel series, Fuller House.

The beloved actor and comedian was laid to rest last week at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

How I Met Your Father is set in the same universe as the original series, with Kim Cattrall taking over the narration duties as a new story is told.

The series streams weekly on Hulu.

