I Know What You Did Last Summer Canceled at Prime Video

I Know What You Did Last Summer is not getting an encore on Prime Video.

Deadline broke the news late Friday that the streaming service has canceled the YA horror series after just one season.

News of the cancellation is somewhat surprising.

The show garnered mixed reviews, but there was a decent amount of buzz, which typically translates to viewership.

However, the streaming service never releases raw viewership statistics, so really any show can be canceled at any time.

The good news for fans is that the central mystery was pretty much closed up at the end of I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film.

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves.

Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

Goodman wrote and executive produced alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten.

The series starred Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Prime Video has been trying to increase its YA presence, and I Know What You Did Last Summer marks the second big cancellation.

Panic was canceled last year after a single season, but much like IKWYDLS, it had a self-contained arc that was essentially complete at the end of the season.

The streaming service also has the second season of The Wilds on deck.

Catch the entire series on Prime Video.

