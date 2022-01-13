Joe Millionaire Exclusive Sneak Peek: Kurt and Carolyn Grow Closer

FOX's Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is heating up.

Kurt and Carolyn indulge in a one-on-one date in the exciting video, and it's clear their connection burns bright.

Carolyn sees a bright future with Kurt, revealing that he's the man for her in a confessional.

"I need to make sure that Kurt knows how important my son is to me and my relationship with his father is," Carolyn says in the below clip.

"Honestly, I'll be open with you. The kid thing doesn't bother me," Kurt says.

"The ex thing, I don't know how I'll feel about that for the rest of my life."

Kurt tells Carolyn that he's just being honest about the situation. It's undoubtedly a good thing to see that Kurt is being open and honest about it.

It's better than him saying it's all good, only for issues to arise down the line.

Carolyn quickly changes the subject, telling Kurt that she thinks he gets "better and better looking every time I see you."

Kurt is clearly taken aback but flattered by the compliment.

In a confessional, Kurt says that being married and having a kid has been a nonstarter in the past.

"However, I'm not going to ignore what I feel for this woman right now," he says.

"I don't know how I'm going to play this. I'm still trying to figure that out."

The conversation appears to bring them even closer together as they have a smooch.

Joe Millionaire returned to the air with a reboot earlier this month, and it got off to a solid start in the ratings.

