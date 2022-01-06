Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Bachelors Steven and Kurt Reveal Their Motivations for Looking for Love on TV

Are you ready to meet the bachelors from Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer?

Of course, you are!

If the conversation we had with these two charismatic gentlemen is any indication, the lucky women vying for their attention are going to have a tough choice.

If you have missed previous news on the revival of Joe Millionaire, there's a twist to the original show that last aired in 2003.

There isn't one fellow contending for women's hearts, but two, which is an excellent change to the series format.

With social media and the internet as we know it in 2022, the 2003 format wouldn't have worked.

The show title was a ruse, introducing the bachelorettes to a man believed to be a millionaire only to pull the rug out from under them with the reality that the bachelor wasn't a millionaire after all.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer introduces us to 32-year-old Kurt, a construction CEO from Charlotte, North Carolina, and 27-year-old Steven, a Farming CEO from Gallatin, Missouri.

The women will have no idea which man is a millionaire and which is not.

While choosing between love and money was always the Joe Millionaire theme, Steven and Kurt lay it all on the line for love.

I wondered why, at this point in their lives, they wanted to take their hearts to reality TV, especially with the ruse, and their answers were impressive.

The discussion as a whole was quite impressive, not to mention a lot of fun. There's no doubt that they will make this fishing expedition of the heart a delightful experience for viewers.

And after you meet them, you might agree with me that what they got from this experience is far greater than any love they may or may not find.

Please watch the interview now, and tune into Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer tonight on FOX for its two-hour premiere at 8/7c.

