Kim Cattrall Throws Subtle Shade at Sex and the City Reboot

Kim Cattrall may not be talking about And Just Like That, but the former Sex and the City star is reacting to fans criticizing the reboot.

The 65-year-old liked a tweet from a fan that called the HBO Max series "trashy."

The same tweet complimented her new show, How I Met Your Father.

"So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu," the tweet reads.

"She's wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!"

While Cattrall has never addressed the reboot, she has liked a bunch of social media sentiments over the last few months.

"And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet."

"I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall," reads another tweet the Samantha Jones star liked.

Cattrall appeared in six seasons and two movies of Sex and the City, but famously revealed her intention to not return for a third movie.

And Just Like That... launched last month with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles.

HBO Max declared the series a success and conversations were reportedly underway to lock the cast in for a second season.

However, it was recently reported that the talks stalled when sexual assault allegations were leveled against Chris Noth.

The series responded by removing Noth from a planned appearance in the Paris-set season finale.

The series has mentioned Samantha multiple times throughout the first season, but the chances of Cattrall reprising the role in the future are slim.

For now, you can watch Cattrall Tuesdays on Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

The beloved actress is also attached to appear on Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.

