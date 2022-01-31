Law & Order: Organized Crime Casts Jennifer Beals

Jennifer Beals is headed back to the Law & Order universe.

Deadline is reporting that the L Word Generation Q star has landed a recurring role on the Elliot Stabler-led series.

Beals will play the wife of Preston Webb.

If you watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online, you know Preston has been a major player on Law & Order Organized Crime Season 2.

Whether his wife will be just as cunning, we don't know, but we're excited to see how it all plays out.

The casting news comes just days after it was announced Dylan McDermott would be wrapping up his two-season stint as Richard Wheatley.

McDermott will remain in the Dick Wolfe orbit, having snagged the lead role on FBI: Most Wanted after the news of Julian McMahon's exit.

In keeping with tradition, Beals previously appeared on Law & Order back in 2007.

This latest stint marks a new role, and we can't wait to see how it will play out.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has a different approach to storytelling than its predecessor, telling stories over a longer arc.

Beals currently stars on The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, as well as Showtime's The L Word Generation Q.

The latter has yet to be renewed or canceled by Showtime, but the premium cabler has recently canceled similarly rated shows.

Law & Order: Organized Crime centers on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler, a veteran Detective who returns to the NYPD in New York following his wife's murder.

Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force, led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell.

The cast also includes Danielle Moné, Truitt Tamara, and Taylor Ainsley Seiger.

NBC has yet to renew the series for a third season, but the show is looking good for renewal.

What are your thoughts on this latest addition to Organized Crime?

Hit the comments below.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.