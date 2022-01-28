Law & Order: SVU Enlists Beverly D'Angelo as Carisi's Mother!

Carisi's family will expand on an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.

TV Line is reporting that Beverly D'Angelo has closed a deal with the NBC procedural to play Serafina Carisi, the mother of Dominick "Sonny" Carisi.

The outlet teases that the big episode is set to air in March and will focus on Sonny returning home to attend a family dinner.

Beverly D'Angelo attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 30th Anniversary Screening of "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation"

TV Line also revealed that Ryann Shane, who plays Carisi's niece, Mia, will be present for the big family reunion.

Eagle-eyed fans will recall that D'Angelo previously appeared on the hit series as Rebecca Balthus. As with many procedurals, people get to come back as new characters.

D'Angelo is best-known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation film series, playing the role from 1983-2015.

On the TV front, D'Angelo's credits also include Shooter, Insatiable, Mom, and Entourage.

Actress Beverly D'Angelo attends the AFI Fest Screening Gala for "Green Book"

Law & Order: SVU currently airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC, where it is also paired with spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime.

NBC is leaning into the power of the franchise next month, bringing Law & Order back to the air after a decade on hiatus.

All three shows will air on the same night.

NBC has had success airing all three Chicago shows on one night, while CBS has had increased ratings with the trio of FBI shows on the same night.

Trying To Make The Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 3

All of the above shows are Dick Wolf-produced. His shows are reaching viewers at a time when viewership is becoming increasingly fragmented.

SVU is set to return on Thursday, February 24, following the conclusion of NBC's coverage of the Olympics.

What are your thoughts on this exciting casting scoop?

Do you like when the show brings stars back in new roles?

Exposing a Predator - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 1

Do you think Carisi should take Rollins to dinner with his parents?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

13 Times Law & Order: SVU Supported LGBTQ Rights
