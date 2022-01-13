Legacies: The CW Confirms New Midseason Premiere Date

The wait for the second half of Legacies Season 4 is considerably longer than planned.

The series was initially set for a Thursday, January 27 bow.

However, the network scrapped those plans a week ago, leaving the show without a return date.

Now, TV Line is reporting that the supernatural drama will resume Thursday, February 24.

No reason has been given for the longer-than-expected hiatus but is likely due to COVID-19.

Many TV shows have been taking longer breaks in production in response to the pandemic.

As for what we can expect from Legacies Season 4 Episode 10, the midseason premiere, the network shared the following:

"Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission," reads the official logline.

"Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them."

"Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise."

News of the delay comes at a precarious time for The CW.

Co-owners WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are exploring a potential sale for the network, casting doubt on the future of the current crop of originals.

A frontrunner to purchase is Nexstar, and according to reports, the network would be filled with cheaper programming.

If this does become the case, some of The CW's originals could move to the likes of HBO Max and Paramount+.

However, there's no telling whether any of the shows will actually survive.

Shows like Superman & Lois have been known to perform well on HBO Max, but older shows like Legacies have Netflix streaming deals that could prevent it from moving.

Still, The CW is expected to proceed with a business as usual approach and has been looking at potential pilot pickups for next season.

The series airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

