Lisa Vanderpump Hospitalized After Being Thrown Off Horse

Lisa Vanderpump suffered an injury while horseback riding over the weekend.

TMZ reports that the Vanderpump Rules star was taken to hospital after her leg was broken in two places.

An eyewitness said that the horse got spooked and threw the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum over its head.

The 61-year-old is also said to have bruising on her back following the accident.

The outlet states that Vanderpump will undergo surgery and will be fine once she's healed.

Lisa has shown off her horses on Vanderpump Rules, which recently wrapped its ninth season on Bravo.

She has also shown how fond she is of her horses on social media, regularly sharing photos of them.

The series had taken an extended hiatus off the air due to COVID-19 and controversies surrounding cast members.

Bravo has yet to decide on the future of the series, but the recent reunion notched season highs, putting it ahead of a string of other shows on the network.

Vanderpump was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, appearing in 190 episodes from 2010-2019.

She exited the series during its ninth season amid an intense feud on the back of the "puppygate" scandal.

Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of RHOBH, and it originally followed the workers of Lisa's restaurants.

However, in recent seasons, many of the cast members are not as closely associated with Lisa.

Vanderpump has also been vocal about steering clear of RHOBH, noting that with the cast the way it is, she would not be interested in a comeback.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know Lisa left the show after her friendship with BFF Kyle Richards imploded.

Vanderpump was also a judge recently on Pooch Perfect, but the series was canceled after a single season by ABC earlier this month.

We wish Vanderpump a speedy recovery.

