Lori Loughlin Remembers Full House Co-Star Bob Saget’s ‘Kind Heart and Quick Wit’

Lori Loughlin is the latest Full House star to pay tribute to Bob Saget.

As previously reported, Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday.

He was 65.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to multiple outlets Monday.

“Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on the ABC comedy from 1987-95.

The star returned for the follow-up series, Fuller House, which lasted five seasons and wrapped in 2020.

Loughlin is one of many Full House stars to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today,” Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Judith Tanner, wrote on Instagram.

“Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’"

"Every time we talked, there were at least three or four exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more.'”

Sweetin wrote that Saget was a “wonderful human being," someone who “could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated,” she said.

“Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far," Sweetin's statement continued.

"He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too."

"I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever.’ And he was.” “I’ll miss you, Bob,” Sweetin concluded.

“I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude.”

Candace Cameron Bure responded with:

“Everyone needs to read this. You said it best, Jodes. I just couldn’t get the words out. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to for a long while. I love you, sister.”

“I don’t know what to say 💔,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter when the news broke Sunday.

“I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

“My heart is broken,” Dave Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” shared Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House.

“I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting."

"He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

May Bob Saget rest in peace.

