Louie Anderson Dies: Comedian & Emmy Winner Was 68

Sad news out of the TV world this Friday morning.

Louie Anderson, the award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and host, died on Friday.

He was 68 years old.

Anderson was said to be in the hospital undergoing treatment for B-cell lymphoma.

Anderson's rep opened up about the star's medical status last week.

"Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer," Glenn Schwart told Rolling Stone in an article published earlier this week.

"He is resting comfortably."

Pauly Shore opened up about Anderson's medical status on social media prior to his passing.

“Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers," he wrote on Twitter.

Anderson appeared on the FX series Baskets and landed an Emmy Award for his role in 2016.

Additionally, he nabbed two Daytime Emmys for his work on the animated series Life With Louie.

Anderson was also klnown for hosting game show Family Feud from 1999-2002.

He returned as a contestant for an episode in 2017. The episode was hosted by Steve Harvey.

Tributes poured in when news of Anderson's death broke.

Posting a photo of Anderson, Bob Saget and himself, Gilbert Gottfried wrote on Twitter, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

Howie Mandel shared the following on social media:

“What is going on? We just lost another beautiful funny friend "

"Omg there’s got to be more funny up there than down here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson. No words but love and shock.”

Comedy legend George Wallace shared on Twitter, “Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin’ right about now. Everybody gets the light. You’ll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million.”

“Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above… We are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold… Good Bye," shared Henry Winkler.

May Louie Anderson rest in peace.

