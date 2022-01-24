Maggie: ABC Comedy Moves to Hulu

Maggie will no longer be putting down roots on ABC.

The single-camera comedy will now stream exclusively on Hulu, Deadline reports.

News of the decision comes as a bit of a surprise, but fellow broadcast networks have been moving shows earmarked for the linear networks to streaming.

CBS, in particular, moved both EVIL and SEAL Team to Paramount+, but both series has previously spent at least a full season on the linear network.

Deadline notes that ABC's decision was brought on due to a lack of schedule space to slot the Rebecca Rittenhouse midseason comedy.

It was one of four ABC pilots to nab series orders on the network last season.

The Wonder Years launched in the fall and has been a decent ratings performer, but Queens has largely been a disappointment in the traditional ratings.

ABC's comedy roster also includes Home Economics, Abbott Elementary, The Conners, black-ish, and The Goldbergs.

It's unclear whether ABC initially planned on starting a new comedy block with Maggie included, or if the increased episode orders for the current slate of comedies making a launch on the network in the next few months impossible.

News of the move to streaming also means that the show will launch in Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other markets.

Based on the short film of the same name, by Tim Curcio, Maggie follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic.

Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

The series stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Kerri Kenney as Maria, and Chris Elliott as Jack.

Maggie is written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, and directed by Natalia Anderson.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.