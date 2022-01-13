Monarch: FOX Pushes Susan Sarandon Drama to Fall

FOX is keeping one of its most anticipated midseason entries for the fall.

The network announced Wednesday that Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel, had been bumped from its January 30 premiere to later this year.

The reason for the delay is due to COVID-19.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson shared in a statement.

“Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch‘s January 30 debut to the Fall.”

“As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes," the statement continues.

"We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch.”

The news is understandably a shocker, but in this COVID-19 world, the TV industry has been affected.

The network previously delayed both Filthy Rich and Next to from their planned midseason launches to fall 2020 in an effort to have a fall slate of programming while many other shows were shutdown.

Both shows failed to garner any traction and were canceled just weeks into their respective runs.

Understandably, people are likely worried history will repeat itself here, and that Monarch will not stand the test of time.

In Monarch, reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman (Adkins), along with his insanely talented but tough-as-nails wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty.

But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Ditto).

The series also stars Trace Adkins as Albie Roman, Iñigo Pascual as Ace Grayson and Joshua Sasse as as Luke Roman.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.