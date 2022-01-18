Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in Marvel's Latest Disney+ Offering

Moon Knight will touch down on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30.

The series, starring the incomparable Oscar Isaac, dropped an exciting trailer during Monday's the NFL Super Wild Card game.

It was the perfect amount of footage to whet our appetite for what's to come on the latest Marvel series for the streamer.

The series is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder."

"The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Sounds cool, right?

The trailer has everything we've come to expect from projects set in the MCU.

There are stunning visuals, a high budget, a decent storyline, and first-rate acting.

Oh, and we can't forget the humor.

The cast also includes Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, and the project was spearheaded by Jeremy Slater of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

The series will comprise of six episodes, but there's no telling whether it could become an ongoing show for the streaming service.

Loki landed a second season renewal, while WandaVision remained as a one-season commitment.

The latter, however, landed a spinoff, and Wanda's story is set to continue on the forthcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness original movie.

The following MCU-set series are also in the works for Disney+:

- She-Hulk

- Ms. Marvel

- Secret Invasion

- Ironheart

- Armor Wars

- Echo

- Agatha: House of Harkness

- Wakanda

The MCU-set TV series on Disney+ have been successful thus far.

The streamer has been zeroing in on well-known IP to keep subscribers entertained.

They also recently ordered a Tim Allen-fronted Santa Claus TV series.

Isaac is coming off his widely-praised role on the HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain.

The five-part drama was an adaptation of the Swedish miniseries focusing on American couples.

Check out the trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.