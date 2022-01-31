Party Down Revival Casts Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao, & More!

The forthcoming Party Down revival will have some new faces.

Deadline is reporting that Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao will be new series regulars. on the forthcoming series.

Additionally, James Marsden has closed a deal to recur.

As previously reported, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally will all be reprising their roles from the original series.

Unfortunately, Lizzy Caplan had a prior commitment and will not be returning.

It's unclear whether the show will mention Caplan's character or if there's the opportunity for her to return should the show get another season.

Garner is set to play Evie, a producer of studio franchise movies.

Evie will face up to some of her decisions following the breakdown of her relationship.

Williams is set as Sackson, "a handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/ internet personality." according to the outlet.

While he is knowledgeable about the world of social media, he's said to be "lost in every other aspect of life."

Chao is Lucy, a "passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative food artist."

Her dream is to be a celebrity chef, but she's working with the Party Down crew.

Marsden, meanwhile, will play an actor well-known for his role in a superhero franchise.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President, and CEO at STARZ, in November when the series order was announced.

“The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

Each episode of Party Down finds the hapless catering team working a new event – and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.

What are your thoughts on the new cast?

Hit the comments.

The series is set to premiere this year on Starz.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.