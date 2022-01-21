Power Book II: Ghost Exclusive Clip: Brayden & Effie Make Moves!

Time is running out for Course Correct.

With no product to distribute, Tariq, Effie, and Brayden are struggling. And desperate times call for desperate measures, as the new team needs to get their hands on something to sell to their eager clientele.

TV Fanatic got ahold of an exclusive clip from Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8, where we see Effie and Brayden trying (and failing) to get what they need.

When Mecca decided to give all his product to Lorenzo, it meant that Course Correct was no longer an option for Tariq and company.

But shutting down the business not only affected Tariq and his crew but Monet and Cane as well. And right now, they’re all beholden to Davis, who holds a lot of power.

Obviously, he’s Tariq’s best chance at getting acquitted of a double murder charge, but he’s also a benefit to Monet and Cane, who will be kept abreast of what’s going on at the trial, and if their family could be drug into the proceedings, if they keep Davis paid.

And the fastest way to get that money is to get their hands on some product and get back to doing what they do best.

However, as this exclusive clip shows, quality product isn’t an easy thing to find.

While Brayden and Effie are out trying to help Tariq, he’s in the courtroom, fighting for his life now that his trial has begun.

Davis, as always, is willing to do what it takes to win, and he’s got quite a battle in front of him, as there is a lot of evidence against Tariq and a potentially damming witness waiting in the wings.

Both Davis and Saxe want to win, and they want to win at all costs, though they go about getting those wins in different ways.

Davis is motivated by both money and notoriety, and defending Tariq to a win is a way for him to obtain both.

On the flipside, Saxe has much less invested in the case, though his continued relationship with Jenny could prove to be an issue somewhere down the line.

Elsewhere, Carrie struggles with the role she’s played in both Lauren and Tariq’s situations, being as how she is their teacher and should be looking to help them, not put them in even worse situations.

But if there is one thing we know about Carrie Milgram to this point, it’s that she does what she has to do to protect herself.

You can watch Power Book II: Ghost on Starz, Sunday at 8/7c. And you can follow our weekly reviews at TV Fanatic.

