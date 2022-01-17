SEAL Team Season Finale Promo: Who Will Not Make It Out Alive?

SEAL Team is about to switch things up in a big way.

Paramount+ has dropped a thrilling trailer for the forthcoming SEAL Team Season 5 finale, airing Sunday, January 23 on the streaming service.

In a word? Whoa.

Clay in Trouble - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 13

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 13 wrapped with the Bravo Team escaping the textile factory thanks to some quick-thinking from Davis.

However, the police were not far behind, leaving us with major questions about whether the team will remain intact on a potential SEAL Team Season 6.

One of the biggest shockers in the clip is Clay revealing that he's exiting Bravo Team.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Clay has been a pivotal part of the team since the series debut, but his priorities have changed.

Jason is Happy - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 13

His son was born prematurely, and he was forced to embark on a deadly mission to Venezuela to make sure his friends were safe.

He went up against Jason, who was struggling with severe memory loss.

He also almost died thanks to Sonny going off the deep end.

The clip shows a car in flames, rolling over. It will likely include some fan-favorites, leaving us to ponder the future of the show.

Clay Wants Answers - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 12

David Boreanaz posted on Instagram when production on the finale was underway.

In the aforementioned post, he teased that a big death would shake up the show.

Whether this turns out to be a periphery character, we don't know.

Paramount+ has yet to renew SEAL Team for Season 6, but the streamer revealed the numbers were solid earlier this month.

Jason in the Office - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 13

It's possible a renewal will come down the line, but it would be nice to have some clarity on the matter before long.

The show moved from CBS to Paramount+ earlier this season, and it's good to know the show has been performing.

Alas, all we can do is ponder the future.

Have a look at the full-length clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Jason With a Gun - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 13

What do you think will go down?

Hit the comments.

