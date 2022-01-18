Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Makes a Life-Changing Decision in Apple TV+ Thriller

Would you divide your memories between your work and personal life?

That's the question the Apple TV+ thriller Severance asks in its first trailer.

It's an entertaining question, one that we expect the show to explore throughout its first season.

The series stars Adam Scott, Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

From director and executive producer Ben Stiller, and creator Dan Erickson, Severance will launch globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on February 18, 2022, followed by new weekly installments, each Friday during its nine-episode season.

"Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives," reads the official logline.

"This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself."

It is a compelling concept, and the trailer alone is enough for me to tune in.

In this peak TV era, there are so many shows on the air, and Severance might be the fresh and exciting new concept we need.

The cast alone is solid. It's exciting to see Patricia Arquette back on the small screen.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson.

Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Will you give the show a shot?

Hit the comments below.

