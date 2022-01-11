Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 Review: What Lies Beneath

Doomsday is (seemingly) in Smallville, and our band of heroes should be terrified.

With everything that transpired on Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1, it's fair to say that Superman & Lois Season 2 is off to a stellar start.

"What Lies Beneath" set up the conflict for the season ahead very well while introducing us to one of the biggest villains in the history of the comics.

The earthquakes and tremors made it clear something was brewing beneath the surface of Smallville, and now that we know Doomsday is punching its way towards the ground, well, there's no telling what will come next.

Clark was visibly shocked by the constant earthquakes. He's an analytical man and knows when always to expect the worst if something changes.

There was a decent amount of misdirects throughout the premiere to keep fans on the edge of their seat, but now that we know Doomsday is here, it makes me question where the show will go with this villain.

I don't want to delve into comic book territory because many of our readers will be watching the show without knowing much about the source material.

Clark seeing fellow heroes with the Super logo was mildly concerning.

The show would be wise to scale back the number of people not from this iteration of Earth to give the characters time to breathe.

Then again, maybe these appearances should have been a warning to our man of steel that he could be as replacable as Mitch would like him to believe.

Superman's beef with Mitch made for a fun dynamic, especially for fans of Teen Wolf. Who doesn't love a reunion?

The beauty of a character like Superman is that he's hopelessly devoted to saving lives, which explains why he dropped the North Korean submarine back on North Korean soil.

When you bring politics into it, it makes the role of a superhero much more difficult because someone like Clark is accustomed to helping people in need without a second thought.

Would he really be able to change his ways to, you know, consider the political implications of helping certain countries?

It would make for a different superhero. My first impressions of Mitch are that he's going to be a significant pain in the ass.

I suspect he will try to micromanage Superman to the point that it will cause a major unrest between the DEO and the superhero.

The three-month time-jump following the opening scene that picked up where Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15 left off was jarring initially.

When you consider the sheer amount of conflict introduced into the narrative, it wasn't that bad.

The jury is out on Natalie. It truly is bizarre for her to be told to go to the school she went to on her iteration of Earth, only to come into contact with people who look exactly like her friends.

When you add in the whole Lois of it all, the kid is going to need some serious therapy to work through this.

Staying in Smallville may seem like a good idea to John, but wouldn't it have been wiser to take Natalie somewhere new and start a new life with new faces?

My hope is that Natalie and John living with the Kents allows them to work through the awkwardness because the constant back and forth about people looking like people from other planets will get tedious quickly.

Bitsie Tulloch threw it out of the park to portray this hardened version of Lois. Lois admitting she felt nothing was a pivotal moment that made her consider her own past.

Lois recognizes that this situation is just as confusing for Natalie, and offering to help her throughout this difficult situation was the best she could do.

Deep down, Natalie thought Lois was her mother, and you can see why.

Lois was changed by Natalie's arrival, and she couldn't find a way to process it. Her relationship with her husband and sons was flatlining as a result.

It was a truly surreal experience for her.

Jordan and Sarah's relationship appears to be in tatters, too, but I'm guessing her perception of the relationship changed during her month away.

She needed some time to reflect on what happened in town when the Kents returned, and maybe she's realized that she needs to proceed with this year of school away from a relationship.

Jordan getting up close and personal with Candice was predictable. The moment Clark left them, it was obvious where it was headed.

The reaction from Lois was perfect, but I think it showed her that she needed to be more present. The last few months were tough, of course.

The series excels when it blends the superhero action and the family drama together, to give us a complete package.

The premiere had everything I love about the show, including the stunning visuals, so it will be fun to watch where the series goes next.

What are your thoughts on Clark's drama with Mitch?

Do you think Clark could every consider the political implications before saving a life?

What are your thoughts on Doomsday's arrival?

Hit the comments below.

Catch Superman & Lois Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.