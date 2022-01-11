Suspicion Trailer: Uma Thurman Tries to Find Her Son's Kidnappers in Apple TV+ Drama

Uma Thurman is taking another stab at streaming TV.

The Kill Bill and Chambers veteran will headline the Apple TV+ drama series, Suspicion, which is described as a "heart-pounding drama."

The highly-anticipated drama is set to premiere Friday, February 4, with two episodes available on premiere day.

New episodes follow weekly.

As for what the series is about, check out the official logline:

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question.

As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted.

Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for Suspicion includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

The trailer teases a high-octane drama that is poised to be filled with twists and turns!

With BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) serving as showrunner and executive producer, the series is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, and is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm.

Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger.

The series is produced by Darin McLeod (Watchmen).

Check out the thrilling first trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

